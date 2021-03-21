Sunday, March 21, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has been dealt a severe blow ahead of the 2022 General Election.

This is after his foot soldier in Western Kenya ‘quit’ politics, at least for now.

Speaking on Sunday, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa announced that he is taking a four-month sabbatical from national politics.

According to Didmus, who is one of Ruto’s dependable supporters and a member of Tanga Tanga, he will use the recess to consult on his next political step.

While maintaining he was still a member of Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler nation, the vocal lawmaker said he was taking the break to unify the Western region.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, Barasa said he was looking forward to bringing together other political bigwigs in the vast Mulembe nation to ensure they all speak one voice ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

He also said he will use the four-month break to focus on his development agenda in his Kimilili Constituency.

