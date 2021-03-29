Home Forum Bishop AMBUKA who lectured UHURU on Covid-19 is a conman – This... Bishop AMBUKA who lectured UHURU on Covid-19 is a conman – This is what he posted on social media last month. March 29, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR See where this man tattooed his girlfriend’s name – Premium tears loading! Eh! Eh! (PHOTO) Spotted in a Kinyozi: These kinyozi ladies make you feel as if you are in paradise (PHOTO) Kikuyu lady, SHIIRU, parades hourglass figure – She’s a beauty from Murang’a (PHOTOs) NJOGU WA NJOROGE’s wife, MARY LINCOLN, shares new hot photos – What more can a man ask for? (Must See) Pictured at a dowry payment ceremony in the Luoland – Is this not extortion? (PHOTO) He will talk to you tomorrow directly Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow