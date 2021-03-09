Tuesday, March 9, 2021 – Keroche Breweries founder, Tabitha Karanja, appeared at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on Tuesday to testify in the inquest of her daughter’s mysterious death that shocked the country.

Tabitha told the court that her late daughter’s boyfriend, Omar Lali, who is 51 years old, was exploiting her financially.

She revealed that her daughter transferred over Ksh 1 million to Omar Lali within a period of 5 months.

“He was after my daughter’s hard-earned income and when she realized that she could not give him money anymore, he killed her,” Tabitha told the court.

To prove her claims, she read to the court details of the bank transfers including the amount and date when her daughter transferred the money to the aging beach boy.

The court heard that on August 19, 2019, Tecra transferred Ksh 150,000 to Lali and moved a similar amount to his account the next day.

After 1 week, he moved another Ksh 150,000 to Lali.

She moved another Ksh 10,000 on October 18 after a three-week break.

A similar amount of money was moved to Lali’ account on November 1.

Tabitha continued breaking down the amount of money that her late daughter sent to Lali last year before she died and accused him of exploiting her.

She believes that Omar killed her daughter after she refused to give him more money and then lied that she had fallen from the stairs while drunk.

“It was not true what Omar was alleging. The injuries were severe so we reported to the police. The doctor told us that if it was a fall, there would have been scars in other parts of the body. She had two cracks on the head,” she said.

She further told the court that Lali lied that Tecra was drunk but doctors confirmed that she had not consumed any alcohol.

The Kenyan DAILY POST