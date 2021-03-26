Friday, March 26, 2021 – Microsoft founder and billionaire, Bill Gates, has revealed the day Covid-19 will stop terrorizing the world.

Since January 2020, Covid-19, which originated from the Wuhan Wet market in China, has infected 126 million people and 2.8 million have died.

Speaking to Polish publication Gazeta Wyborcza and broadcaster TVN24 on Friday, Gates termed the COVID-19 pandemic ‘an incredible tragedy’ but added that the end was in sight.

“’ By the end of 2022, we should be basically completely back to normal,” he said.

Through his Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the billionaire has committed at least US$1.75 billion to the global response to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The support includes some vaccines, diagnostics and potential treatment; the COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), which aims to secure two billion vaccine doses for lower-income countries by the end of 2021.

Recently, countries worldwide have been experiencing the third wave of the killer virus with an increase in the mortality rate and the caseloads.

