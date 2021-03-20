Saturday, March 20, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has been dealt a severe blow after his key point man in the Ukambani region dumped United Democratic Alliance (UDA) for the Wiper Democratic Movement party.

Bernard Kiala, who was UDA chairman in Machakos County, dumped the ‘wheelbarrow party’ on Saturday and joined the Kalonzo Musyoka-led party.

Kiala’s defection comes two days after UDA lost the Machakos senatorial by-election to Wiper.

In what can be described as a humiliating defeat, UDA candidate Urbanus Ngengele lost to Wiper candidate, Agnes Kavindu, who garnered 104,834 votes against Ngengele’s 19,784.

Announcing his defection, Kiala said he has come to his senses and realised that Ukambani political kingpin is Kalonzo Musyoka and the region’s party is Wiper.

“Officially rejoined Wiper Democratic Movement Party, at the Party Headquarters, Nairobi.

Now it’s Kazi, Kazi Bila Wizi,” Kiala tweeted on Saturday.

He also urged the Ukambani region to be united ahead of the 2022 presidential candidate.

“As a community and going forward, we MUST accept that we have ONLY one leader under whose guidance, we should take directions,” Kiala stated.

