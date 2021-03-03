Wednesday, March 3, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has suffered a huge blow after Kilifi Governor, Amason Kingi, dumped the Orange party.

Making the announcement on Wednesday, Kingi who was Raila Odinga’s right-hand man in the coast region, said he has ditched ODM for KADU Asili.

“Every Kenyan has got the right to support any political party that he/she loves. And l as the governor of Kilifi County, Jeffa Amason Kingi l have the right my favourite party that I love most. And that is KADU Asili,” Kingi said.

Amason Kingi and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, have been secretly trying to form a political party for the Coast region that will support the next president of the Republic of Kenya.

Kingi and Joho are members of the ODM, and they were elected through the ODM Party during the 2013 and 2017 General Elections.

Raila Odinga has played a key role in Campaigning for Kingi and Joho but as they say, there is nothing permanent in the field of politics and everything that happens is always well arranged and articulated to achieve a certain political objective.

The Kenyan DAILY POST