Friday, 26 March 2021 – If you follow Betty Kyallo on Facebook and Instagram, you might have noticed that she keeps hiding her boyfriend’s face.

Betty is in love with a man who is alleged to be of Ethiopian origin but she has never paraded his face on social media.

The single mother of one has finally revealed why she doesn’t like showing the face of her man to the public.

Speaking in an interview with Radio Jambo, Betty said that things didn’t go well the last time she showed off her man on social media after thirsty ladies started sending him flirting messages.

She claims Kenyan women are spoilers who don’t like seeing their fellow ladies prospering in relationships.

For now, Betty says she won’t show the man she is currently dating.

“Siwaonyeshi juu ile siku niliwaonyesha ya mwisho, wacha madem waende kwa DM ya budesko. Ati mi ni mrembo kumshinda Betty. Madem wa Kenya by the way wachunge. Wakijua wako ni nani wanaenda kwa DM yake wanasema, ah, niangalie…. Unaachwa, ” she said during an interview on Radio Jambo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST