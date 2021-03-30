Tuesday, 30 March 2021 – Betty Kyallo has been roasted again after she posted a video on her Facebook page trying to pull some dance moves.

The clout-chasing former TV anchor is yet to accept that she is not a good dancer, and instead of joining dance classes, she continues to embarrass herself on social media, where she has thousands of followers.

After she posted the short dance video, most of her fans flooded her timeline with negative comments, urging her to stick to her lane and leave such slay queen behaviors to her younger sisters.

Check out the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST