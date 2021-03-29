Monday, 29 March 2021 – In 2016, seasoned business anchor, Terryanne Chebet, was fired unceremoniously from Citizen TV when she was at the peak of her career.

Back then, the renowned anchor was among the top TV female journalists in Kenya and when she received a letter of termination, she couldn’t believe it.

Terrryanne revealed in a past interview how she locked herself in the house and cried after she lost her lucrative job at Royal Media Services but 5 years later, she has realized that it was a blessing in disguise.

“The whole experience actually turned out to be a blessing in disguise. It was the wake-up call that I needed because at the time, I was comfortable and not really living in purpose. I was in a place where I was doing the same thing over and over again and not really growing or pushing myself. Further, I was good at it and really enjoyed it but I was not growing,” she said.

According to her, being fired was the best thing that happened to her since she was able to come out of her comfort zone.

“Being fired was the best thing that happened to me then. Certainly, it was painful but growth is often painful and uncomfortable and I am better of it. Being out of work helped to evaluate myself and discover what my passion was, what I was good at; it helped me realise I am the captain of my future, not my employer or job, “ she added.

Terryanne is now an astute businesswoman with various investments.

She is doing better than when she was at Citizen TV.

The Kenyan DAILY POST