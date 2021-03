Tuesday, March 30, 2021 – Two gallant soldiers who serve in the Nigerian army nearly brought business to a standstill in a busy street while proposing to their girlfriends.

They went down on their knees ‘armed’ with rings and asked their pretty girlfriends for a hand in marriage, which they gladly accepted.

The love birds were all smiles while posing for photos after the memorable engagement.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST