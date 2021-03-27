Saturday, March 27, 2021 – A beautiful Kikuyu lady identified as Nelius Wangui, was arraigned at Makadara Law Court on Friday for stealing her boyfriend’s two mobile phones worth Sh 37,500 and Sh 40,300 in cash in South B, Nairobi County, about two weeks ago.

She was also charged with being in possession of stolen goods.

Appearing before Makadara chief magistrate, Angelo Kithinji, Wangui pleaded guilty to the offences and confirmed that the complainant, Eric Basweti, is indeed her boyfriend.

Wangui told the court that she had travelled from Nakuru to Nairobi to see her boyfriend.

Before she left Nakuru, Eric had promised that he will give her bus fare to go back home and also refund her the money she used to cater for her transport to the city.

However, he refused to honour the promise after she visited him in South B.

Eric told the court that on the material day, he went to the bathroom and after taking a shower, he found his two phones missing.

When he looked around in the house, he realized that his girlfriend had already left without informing him.

To be on the safe side, he rushed to a Safaricom shop to replace his line and that’s when he discovered that Wangui had already transferred money from his mobile phones amounting Sh 40,300 to different lines.

He reported the matter to the police, leading to her arrest.

The magistrate released Wangui on bail of Sh 50,000 and ordered the matter to be mentioned on April 6.

Here’s a photo of the suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST