Tuesday, 09 March 2021 – When President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, were campaigning in 2017, they promised to create 1.3 million jobs annually.

But according to a recent report, the unemployment rate in Kenya is three times higher than in neighbouring Uganda and Tanzania.

According to the World Bank, one in five young people is jobless.

Just to show you how joblessness has become a menace in this country, this beautiful Kikuyu lady was spotted in the streets waving a placard, hoping that a well-wisher will spot her and give her a job.

Check out this heart-breaking photo.

