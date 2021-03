Revelation 2:26 says, ‘And he that overcometh, and keepeth my works unto the end, to him will I give power over the nations

You need to be a master of ‘your universe’

And the man that can help you attain greatness is the Lords’ mighty Prophet, ELVIS MBONYE

Join him this Tuesday at 6pm and understand your destiny

Go to https://www.facebook.com/prophetelvis/