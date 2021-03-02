Tuesday, February 2, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has urged coast residents to support Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) since it will spur the region’s economic growth.

Speaking on Tuesday, Raila, who is on a five-day whirlwind tour of the coastal region, said once the constitution is amended, locals will benefit from natural resources in the area.

Raila, who is also Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, said the current Constitution, which was promulgated in 2010, was not clear on how counties should benefit from natural resources found within their borders.

“For a very long time, the region has been sidelined because the current Constitution is not clear on how counties should benefit from natural resources,” Raila said.

Raila further laughed off at those opposing the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020, saying that the BBI reggae is unstoppable.

“The naysayers should just join the winning team because nobody can stop this process,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST