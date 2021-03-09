Tuesday, March 9, 2021 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has urged Kenyans to reject Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) because it is a plan by President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, to overthrow the constitution.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Karua, who is a leading member of the Linda Katiba Institute, said the BBI project has been illegitimate and unconstitutional from the word go.

“We have seen MCAs get bribed with car grants and being intimidated. MCAs who voted NO are now under investigation. Contempt of the rule of law has been the Jubilee government signature,” she said.

Karua claimed that Baringo MCAs who did not pass the BBI amendment bill have been asked to write statements with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

She further accused the Head of State of revisiting the Judiciary after it annulled his presidential win in 2017.

“Now the BBI project is revisiting the 2010 Constitution which the President has always considered as an inconvenience,” Karua said

“He wants to exercise unlimited power. This is a project to overthrow the Constitution,” Karua added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST