Tuesday, March 16, 2021 – The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) has suffered a momentary setback after a court overturned the County Assembly’s verdict on BBI due to technical misalignment.

Tana River County Assembly had voted to approve the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020 alias the BBI referendum Bill.

But on Tuesday, the court overturned the verdict and struck out Tana River County from the list of counties that met the threshold for approving the referendum Bill.

According to the High Court, the County Assembly did not conduct a public participation drive, neither did they adhere to the rules of inclusivity before passing the bill.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi also rejected three other county assembly submissions on the BBI referendum Bill which did not meet the threshold.

“At this moment it is difficult to determine whether Nyamira County assembly received the correct bill and amended it,” he stated concerning both Nyamira and Kwale County.

Speaker Muturi also rejected the “No” vote from Baringo County Assembly after they failed to provide a copy of the draft Bill they deliberated on.

