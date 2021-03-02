Tuesday, 02 March 2021 – BBC journalist, Ciru Muriuki, has taken a swipe at Karen Nyamu after married Mugithi singer Samidoh, his rumoured mpango wa kando, referred to her by her official name in the apology that he posted online today.

Karen Nyamu has been bragging about how Samidoh is madly in love with her and even calling him ‘bae’ but the singer referred to her as ‘Miss Nyamu’ and put it clear that they have never dated.

Ciru, who previously worked at NTV before landing a plum job at BBC, wondered where Karen would hide her face after a married man she has been calling babe online called her by her official name and denied that they are dating.

“Heh. Imagine me running all over social media calling a married son of Jeroboam ‘babe’ and he refers to me as ‘Ms Ciru Muriuki’. Where would I hide my face,” she posted on her Facebook page.

As reported earlier, Samidoh said that he has never left his wife for another woman for the 11 years that they have been married.

He clarified that Karen Nyamu happens to be just a friend, adding that the friendship ‘accidentally’ resulted in the birth of their 4-month-old son.

