Wednesday, March 3, 2021 – Baringo MCAs are now regretting shooting down the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which portends a lot of good for the county and the region.

According to MCAs, Deputy President William Ruto hoodwinked them into rejecting BBI.

They said Ruto promised to pay each one of them a whopping Sh4 million, which is double the amount President Uhuru Kenyatta ‘bribed’ MCAs, to reject BBI just to punish Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, and since reneged on that promise.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Rongai MP Raymond Moi, who said Ruto is yet to fulfill his Sh4 million ‘bribe’ to MCAs.

The embattled MCAs are now requesting President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga to give them a second chance to make things right.

“Baringo MCAs were promised Kshs.4 M each to reject the BBI amendment Bill.”

“What shocks me is that Ruto hasn’t fulfilled his promise and now Baringo MCAs are requesting for a second chance to pass the Bill.”

“Baringo MCAs want to be part of the wheel driving this nation forward,” said Raymond Moi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST