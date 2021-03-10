Wednesday, 10 March 2021 – Bahati’s wife, Diana Marua, has apologized to her fans after a real estate company that she worked for as a brand ambassador conned one of her social media followers close to Ksh 1 Million.

The rogue company that is called Limavest, used Diana to market itself and con innocent Kenyans of their hard earned cash.

One of Diana’s fans identified as, Jeniffer, who is based in the US, sent Ksh 700,000 to the company hoping to become a landowner but six months down the line, she has not receive any title deed for the piece of land she paid for.

“Some fans went an extra mile to send money to Limavest even without seeing the land being sold out of the trust they had in me. To my followers, I apologize for not doing my due diligence to confirm if the said land had the right documentation by the time I was making the trip to see the ‘LimaVest project” in Malindi,” she wrote.

“I had a video call conversation with Jennifer who is based in the US. She had sent her brother to assess the 3 acres of land she had bought. Prior to the site visit, Limavest had lied to Jennifer that her land was already planted with Pineapples and the Title Deeds were being processed. Attached are chats of Jeniffer who paid over Ksh 700,000. It’s now over 6 months and she has not received any of her title deeds or documentation to prove ownership of the three acres of land she paid for, “she added.

When Jeniffer asked the company to refund her money, they told her to go to court.

Diana says that she has stopped working with the rogue company and urged her fans not to do any business with the said company

Here are screenshots of what she posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST