Sunday, March 28, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has reportedly ordered Interior Cabinet Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, to take over the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and ensure there is accountability in the process.

According to sources, Uhuru directed the no-nonsense PS to close down their operations and shift them to his own office at Harambee House.

He also ordered BBI coordinators led by Ndaragwa MP, Jeremiah Kioni, and former Dagoreti South MP, Dennis Waweru, to shift their base to Kibicho’s office at Harambee House.

ODM leaders have been at crosswinds with Karanja Kibicho, blaming him for taking charge of the BBI process which they termed as a sense of betrayal for Raila Odinga and his team.

The team led by Siaya Senator James Orengo and Suna East MP Junet Mohammed had warned that Kibicho should keep off the BBI politics or they will be left with no choice but to abandon BBI.

“Mr. Kibicho is causing political constipation and we are not afraid of telling him that,” Orengo told a burial in Siaya County last month.

Other sources said Raila Odinga personally told Uhuru that he must sack Kibicho for the handshake to continue otherwise he will abandon the handshake.

The Kenyan DAILY POST