Friday, March 12, 2021 – Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has asked members of the Luhya community to support Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga’s presidential quest in 2022.

Speaking on Friday at one of the local FM stations, Owino, who was elected on an ODM ticket, said Raila is the only candidate who can bring down Deputy President William Ruto in the 2022 presidential election.

The legislator noted that the opposition leader had worked with the DP in 2007 hence he knows Ruto’s weaknesses putting him in a better position to compete with the Tanga Tanga leader.

“Raila is the only one who can deal with Ruto probably since he knows Ruto’s weaknesses and his strong points,” the legislator said.

Babu said that the Opposition leader has been endorsing leaders, citing Mwai Kibaki, but he has always been shortchanged when his time comes.

The youthful MP reiterated there is time for everything and it was time to support Raila to enable him to get what he has been longing for decades.

Owino spoke hours after Raila Odinga was diagnosed with COViD-19 disease.

Raila is currently admitted to the Nairobi Hospital.

