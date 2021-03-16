Tuesday, March 16, 2021 – Embakasi East MP, Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino, has suffered a major blow after the High Court rejected DJ Evolve‘s application to have the attempted murder case against the lawmaker withdrawn.

Owino, who is an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmaker, is charged with two counts.

In the first count, Babu is charged with the offence of attempted murder following events at B Club on January 17, 2020.

Babu is said to have unlawfully attempted to cause the death of Felix Orinda, aka Dj Evolve, by shooting him on the neck.

In the second count, Babu is charged with the offence of behaving disorderly while carrying a firearm.

However, last year, lawyer Kenneth Mumbo, on behalf of Evolve, said the family wished to have the case withdrawn.

The family said Evolve and Babu had been good friends before the incident.

But in a ruling on Monday, senior principal magistrate Benard Ochoi declined the request saying the application did not meet the threshold set to withdraw a criminal case.

Further, that the unconditional withdrawal of the case was not appropriate in the circumstances because the parties had not disclosed what the MP was offering the victim or his family.

The Kenyan DAILY POST