Monday, March 8, 2021 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has denied claims that he can influence the outcome of the murder case where he is accused of shooting Dj Evolve at B-Club in Kilimani.

Speaking on Monday during an interview on Spice FM, the youthful legislator put it clear that he is ready to serve a jail term if he is found guilty.

According to Babu, jails were created for human beings and if he is found guilty, he will carry his cross and continue living his life.

“My position cannot be used to influence anything. The matter is before a court of law. If I am found guilty, there’s no problem, I’m willing to serve. Jails are meant for human beings. I will serve my time, I will live my life, I will carry my own cross,” he said.

However, if he is acquitted, Kenyans should accept the court’s verdict and avoid crucifying him on social media.

“If I’m also not guilty, Kenyans should accept,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST