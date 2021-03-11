Thursday, March 11,2021 – Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has pleaded with the members of the Kikuyu community to support Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga’s presidential quest in 2022.

In an interview with Mt Kenya TV, Babu said Raila Odinga is a good person who has interests of Kenyans at heart.

The ODM lawmaker also begged for forgiveness from Mt Kenya residents on behalf of the former prime minister if he had, in any way, offended them.

“I ask you humbly, do not hate Raila Odinga, he is not a bad person. If he has wronged anyone in the Kikuyu community.

“I ask you to forgive him on his behalf,” he said.

Babu said Raila’s late son, Fidel and Raila Junior, married from the Kikuyu community because he loves the tribe.

“I also have a wife from Mt Kenya. We love you, we have even taken your daughters to our home, we have no problems with you at all,” he said.

The vocal lawmaker also said Kenyans should give Raila a chance to lead the nation for just five years because he can change the lives of Kenyans

He assured Kenyans Raila will be on the ballot in the next presidential election and thus asked Kikuyus to cooperate with him.

