Thursday, March 25, 2021 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation have now turned their focus on a new lead as efforts to find killers of the National Land Commission official continue.

The investigating team comprising DCI homicide, Crime Research, and Intelligence Bureau, are revisiting an accident that Jennifer Wambua was involved in a few weeks before her untimely death.

The investigating team spent a better part of Wednesday, March 24, reviewing police reports on the Machakos accident as an emotional send-off of the former journalist took place.

According to police reports, Jenifer, who was alone in her vehicle, escaped unharmed.

However, the detectives are trying to establish whether it was an attempt on her life.

The detectives also visited the accident scene, with updates indicating that it is one of the credible leads they have managed to establish so far.

The officers noted that a Machakos traffic officer had referred the matter to insurance companies of both owners as there were minor damages.

The investigators are also following up on leads involving criminal-related cases in which Jenifer had testified before she met her death.

A postmortem examination result revealed that Jennifer died fighting with her attackers.

Chief government Pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor who conducted the autopsy, said that she was injured on both her hands and feet with marks on her neck indicating that she was strangled to death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST