Friday, March 19, 2021 – The multi-million graft case involving Lagari MP, Ayub Savula, and former ICT PS, Sammy Itemere among others, has been suspended.

This follows the gruesome murder of a key witness who was set to testify against them.

In his ruling yesterday, Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi allowed the Director of Public Prosecution’s (DPP) request to suspend the hearing of the Ksh122 million graft case until Jennifer Wambua’s killing is unraveled.

While making the ruling, Andayi said that the case would go on once the investigations were done.

“For the court, it is very sad that she died when she was in the middle of the testimony,” Andayi said.

The magistrate added that Wambua had failed to show up in court twice when she was scheduled to testify.

Before her death, she was set to be cross-examined by the defence lawyers.

“On the first occasion, she had come to court to be cross-examined but she suddenly became ill. On the second date, she was still not available,” the magistrate said.

Wambua, who was a senior official at the National Land Commission (NLC), was a witness in the case where Lugari Member of Parliament (MP) Ayub Savula and former Information Permanent Secretary, Sammy Itemere, are facing charges of stealing Ksh122.3 million from the Government Advertising Agency (GAA).

The DPP, through the state prosecutor, Henry Kinyanjui, had requested for adjournment of the case.

An autopsy conducted on her body at the Montezuma Monalisa Funeral Home by government pathologist Johansen Odour on Thursday, March 18, revealed that she died from strangulation by bare hands.

