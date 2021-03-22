Our client, a medium sized, licensed deposit-taking SACCO based in Central Kenya with 7 branches is seeking to fill a vacant position of Assistant Internal Auditor.
Reporting to the Internal Auditor, the job requirements are:
Key Roles & Responsibilities
- Determine internal audit scope, develop annual plans, document process and prepare audit findings report
- Perform and control the full audit cycle including risk management and control management over operations’ effectiveness, financial reliability and compliance with all applicable directives and regulations.
- Undertaking regular transaction and systems review to confirm that internal control systems are in place and are working
- Undertaking investigate audits on request
- Obtaining, analyzing and evaluating accounting documentation, reports and data
- Prepare audit reports that reflect audit’s results and document process on a monthly basis
- Act as an objective source of independent advice to ensure validity, legality and goal achievement
- Identify loopholes and recommend risk aversion measures and cost savings
- Maintain open communication with management and audit committee
- Conduct follow up audits to monitor management’s interventions
- Engage to continuous knowledge development regarding sector’s rules, regulations, best practices, tools, techniques and performance standards
Qualifications
- CPA (K)
- Degree in any of the following: Accounting, Finance, Commerce , Computer Science
- CISA Certification a must.
- Advanced computer skills on MS Office, accounting software and databases
- At least 3 years’ experience in a similar position
- Strong comprehension of ICT system and technologies.
- Good analytical and problem solving skills and ability to handle a range of systems.
- Ability to monitor ICT & Audit Policies, Standards and Procedures.
- Ability to work independently and effectively under pressure and within tight deadlines
- Unquestionable Integrity and strong ethical standards
How to Apply
To apply, download and fill out the online Application form HERE and submit to co-opconsultancy@co-opbank.co.ke by 31st March 2021.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: Wednesday, March 31, 2021 – 23:59