Our client, a medium sized, licensed deposit-taking SACCO based in Central Kenya with 7 branches is seeking to fill a vacant position of Assistant Internal Auditor.

Reporting to the Internal Auditor, the job requirements are:

Key Roles & Responsibilities

Determine internal audit scope, develop annual plans, document process and prepare audit findings report

Perform and control the full audit cycle including risk management and control management over operations’ effectiveness, financial reliability and compliance with all applicable directives and regulations.

Undertaking regular transaction and systems review to confirm that internal control systems are in place and are working

Undertaking investigate audits on request

Obtaining, analyzing and evaluating accounting documentation, reports and data

Prepare audit reports that reflect audit’s results and document process on a monthly basis

Act as an objective source of independent advice to ensure validity, legality and goal achievement

Identify loopholes and recommend risk aversion measures and cost savings

Maintain open communication with management and audit committee

Conduct follow up audits to monitor management’s interventions

Engage to continuous knowledge development regarding sector’s rules, regulations, best practices, tools, techniques and performance standards

Qualifications

CPA (K)

Degree in any of the following: Accounting, Finance, Commerce , Computer Science

CISA Certification a must.

Advanced computer skills on MS Office, accounting software and databases

At least 3 years’ experience in a similar position

Strong comprehension of ICT system and technologies.

Good analytical and problem solving skills and ability to handle a range of systems.

Ability to monitor ICT & Audit Policies, Standards and Procedures.

Ability to work independently and effectively under pressure and within tight deadlines

Unquestionable Integrity and strong ethical standards

How to Apply

To apply, download and fill out the online Application form HERE and submit to co-opconsultancy@co-opbank.co.ke by 31st March 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: Wednesday, March 31, 2021 – 23:59