Our client, a medium sized, licensed deposit-taking SACCO based in Central Kenya with 7 branches is seeking to fill a vacant position of Assistant Internal Auditor.

Reporting to the Internal Auditor, the job requirements are:

Key Roles & Responsibilities

  • Determine internal audit scope, develop annual plans, document process and prepare audit findings report
  • Perform and control the full audit cycle including risk management and control management over operations’ effectiveness, financial reliability and compliance with all applicable directives and regulations.
  • Undertaking regular transaction and systems review to confirm that internal control systems are in place and are working
  • Undertaking investigate audits on request
  • Obtaining, analyzing and evaluating accounting documentation, reports and data
  • Prepare audit reports that reflect audit’s results and document process on a monthly basis
  • Act as an objective source of independent advice to ensure validity, legality and goal achievement
  • Identify loopholes and recommend risk aversion measures and cost savings
  • Maintain open communication with management and audit committee
  • Conduct follow up audits to monitor management’s interventions
  • Engage to continuous knowledge development regarding sector’s rules, regulations, best practices, tools, techniques and performance standards

Qualifications

  • CPA (K)
  • Degree in any of the following: Accounting, Finance, Commerce , Computer Science
  • CISA Certification a must.
  • Advanced computer skills on MS Office, accounting software and databases
  • At least 3 years’ experience in a similar position
  • Strong comprehension of ICT system and technologies.
  • Good analytical and problem solving skills and ability to handle a range of systems.
  • Ability to monitor ICT & Audit Policies, Standards and Procedures.
  • Ability to work independently and effectively under pressure and within tight deadlines
  • Unquestionable Integrity and strong ethical standards

How to Apply

To apply, download and fill out the online Application form HERE and submit to co-opconsultancy@co-opbank.co.ke by 31st March 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: Wednesday, March 31, 2021 – 23:59

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply