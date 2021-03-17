Position: Assistant Accountant

Location: Chuka, Tharaka Nithi

Job description

Highmark Trading Company Ltd, a top leading distributor in Kenya with its offices based in Chuka, Tharaka Nithi County, is looking for a reliable and experienced ass. Accountant to join their Competent Team.

To assists in maintaining accounting records, providing accurate and timely accounting information and ensures the same is maintained in accordance with the laid down policies and procedures of the organization and in accordance with the distribution system Protocols.

Responsibilities:

Posting transactions in the accounting system

Statutory returns and preparation of payment

Bank reconciliation

Supplier accounts maintenance and reconciliation

Client account management

Maintain the asset register

Prepare management accounts

Petty cash management and handling

Assist the auditors during the audit and preparation of schedules for audit.

Qualifications

A degree or diploma in Finance or Accounting

CPA Part II MUST

At least 2-year Experience

Ability to work closely with other team members and withminimal supervision.

Have a positive attitude and self-drive

How to apply:

Interested candidates who meet the above requirements should send all their academic & Value-Added Certificates accompanied by their CV and cover letter to hr@highmarktrading.co.ke .

Subject of the email should be the job title of the position; applications can also be hand delivered at our Chuka – Ndagani Offices on or before 1st April 2021.

Each candidate should include at least three referees who can validate their experience. Telephone contacts must be submitted with the application.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interview