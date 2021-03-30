Tuesday, March 30, 2021 – The Joint Justice and Legal Affairs Committee has suspended its sitting following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive to suspend all political gatherings in the next 60 days due to the surge in Covid-19 infections.

The joint committee was expected to finalise the report but the sitting was put on hold following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s new directive that banned both houses from transacting any business.

Last Friday, Uhuru banned public gatherings including social gatherings and ordered parliament to suspend all its sitting.

‘The indefinite COVID-19 lockdown has presented a real challenge to the feasibility of the so-called BBI referendum occurring before next year’s elections,” Tharaka Nithi senator, Prof Kithure Kindiki said.

The deadline for the popular initiative was August 2021 and therefore it will be untenable for the referendum to be held a year before the next General Election.

BBI is an initiative by President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga and its main aim is to address social and economic challenges facing Kenyans in every election cycle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST