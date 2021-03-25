Thursday, 25 March 2021 – The rogue Kisumu county askaris caught on camera dragging a woman hawker behind a speeding car have been suspended.

A video of the shocking incident that happened in Kisumu Central Business District on Wednesday during a swoop went viral on social media, causing an online uproar.

Kenyans from all walks of life flooded to social media and condemned the brutal act, urging Kisumu County boss Anyang Nyong’o to act.

Nyong’o has heard the cries of Kenyans and suspended the rogue askaris involved in the barbaric act, pending investigations.

“As investigations continue on this matter with the urgency it deserves, I have directed the City Manager to immediately suspend from duty all the officers who were involved in this incident with immediate effect,” he said.

He further warned all County enforcement officers to respect human rights while carrying out their duties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST