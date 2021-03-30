Tuesday, March 30, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was yesterday rushed back to Nairobi Hospital for what his aides have termed as a routine check-up after his admission in hospital a few weeks ago with Covid-19.

According to sources, Raila had decided that he needed a professional opinion regarding his fitness levels.

“He passed by the Nairobi Hospital for a normal check-up. He is not sick. He is very much okay,” stated a source that did not wish to be named.

Raila recently disclosed that he had tested positive for Covid-19 just days after travelling to Mombasa to drum up support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

After leaving the Nairobi Hospital where he was admitted for days, Raila released a video on his social media page showing him undertaking light physical exercises at his Karen home, Nairobi.

Raila has since made some continuous appointments with his doctors for routine check-ups.

“His doctors wanted to see him.”

“He was attended to and allowed to go home and continue with the self-isolation,” Oburu Odinga, his elder brother, confirmed.

There were speculations around Raila’s health on Friday after he posted a photo of himself sitting at home reading a book – with an Oxygen Concentrator right next to him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST