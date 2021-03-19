Friday, March 19, 2021 – A 28-year-old woman who was reported missing last week was found dumped in a thicket in Rongai.

Here’s a statement by DCI on the puzzling murder.

By DCI.

Detectives based in Ongata Rongai have launched investigations into the suspected murder of a 28-year-old woman whose body was found dumped in a thicket last evening after she went missing a week ago.

Ms. Joan Gloria Rumbale, a casual labourer at the area’s Kazi Mtaani, had in the morning of Thursday, March 11 left her home for work, never to return.

After a day of no communication and fruitless search for her, her sister informed the police of her disappearance on Saturday 13, where a report of a missing person was circulated and probing into her case initiated.

However, the detectives’ hope to find Joan safe and sound flipped after a herder bumped into a lifeless body, covered in a heap of rocks at a bush within Ongata Rongai’s Kimani Rd area in Kajiado County.

Heeding to a call by detectives who attended the scene where a lady’s body with multiple injuries lay cold, a sister identified Joan’s body.

Crime scene investigation personnel have since processed the scene.

Born at Shanderema village in Kakamega’s Mumias East sub-county, the deceased had joined her sister in Ongata Rongai where the two shared a neighborhood.

As the body awaits autopsy, detectives are capitalizing on potential leads to the perpetrator(s).

Should anyone have information that may assist in bringing to book the culprits in this case, please call our toll-free hotline 0800 722 203. Your call remains confidential and anonymous.

The Kenyan DAILY POST