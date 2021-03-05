Friday, 05 March 2021 – A former Tahidi High actress is begging for help from well-wishers after Omosh’s plight was highlighted.

Joyce Kimani, popularly known as Kellen on the local show that ruled the airwaves sometime back, is urging her fans and Kenyans, in general, to help her educate her kids.

Kellen, a mother of four, revealed that she has been living from hand to mouth after the show stopped airing, rendering her jobless.

“I have a fee balance of about Ksh 71,000 and I am not able to pay since I am no longer working. I was on Tahidi High programme and since they stopped running the programme, I have nothing,” she said.

The actress, who is physically challenged, is also crying for well-wishers to help her pay rent since the landlord has been threatening to kick her out.

One of her sons is at home after he was kicked out of school over fee arrears.

Her daughter was given a reprieve just because she is doing her final exams.

“I am also physically challenged. I walk on a canvas and the one I am using is completely worn out. I totally need help, I can’t even pay my rent. I have a boy in form two who is also at home now because of school fees. I also have a daughter in form four who was only given a reprieve because she is doing her final exams but I have been told to clear school fees of about Ksh 71, 000,” she added.

Kellen said life was smooth when she was working at Tahidi but things turned south after the show was cancelled due to poor ratings.

She has been surviving by running a small business selling food but it has been affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

“I started a cooking business but what happens is that in most times, I end up throwing away a lot of food and that has even affected me to a point I cannot even raise money to pay for the kiosk I am renting, ” she further added.

