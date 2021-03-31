Home Forum Angry fans beat up match officials like burukenges for match-fixing (PHOTOs) Angry fans beat up match officials like burukenges for match-fixing (PHOTOs) March 31, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Man shares what he saw inside a cab (PHOTO) Modern-day miracle: Couple welcomes a child after 25 years of marriage (PHOTOs) Spotted: This kind-hearted police officer deserves an accolade – MUTYAMBAI should see and promote him (PHOTOs) See how this lady plans to surprise her boyfriend on his birthday week – Men are dying of jealousy (PHOTOs) This is in the middle of the desert – Some people are living the life, others are just existing (PHOTOs) This is the day to receive your blessings Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow