Monday, 29 March 2021 – Keroche Heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, may be expecting her first child with her celebrity husband, Ben Pol.

The flashy business lady took to her Instagram account and posted a short video touching her baby bump.

She accompanied the post with a cryptic caption saying, “How I feel today.”

Anerlisa and Ben Pol exchanged vows last year through a private lavish wedding attended by close family members.

People have been wondering why they are yet to get a child close to one year after exchanging vows but if her latest post is anything to go by, she will soon be the newest celebrity mother in town.

Anerlisa revealed in a past interview that they plan to have three kids.

“I would love to have three kids and we have spoken to everyone we would love it like that,” she said.

