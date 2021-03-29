Monday, 29 March 2021 – In most petrol stations, motorists are always instructed to switch off the engine when fuelling.

The reason you are advised to switch off the engine is to avoid chances of gas vapors coming into contact with heat, which may lead to an explosion.

This reckless motorbike rider threw caution to the wind when fuelling and caused a massive explosion that almost claimed his life and that of the petrol station attendant.

They should thank their Maker for escaping unhurt.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST