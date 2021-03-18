Thursday, March 18, 2021 – A motorist almost caused an accident along the busy Thika superhighway after his car bonnet flew open.

It’s always advisable to check whether your car bonnet is locked for your own safety and that of other motorists.

A concerned social media user posted the photos on his Facebook page saying, “How often do you check your car bonnet, to check if it’s locked especially those who have children and like spending time inside your car. I saw this happen to a car that was driving few metres from the car I was in .

“The bonnet boomed up along the busy “thika road “making it totally invisible for this driver. Luckily, we slowed down to give him way so that he could control his car.He is safe we thank God and no victims.

See photos.

