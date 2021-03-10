Wednesday, March 10, 2021 – Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo has jumped to the defense of Johnstone Muthama’s ex-wife, Agnes Kavindu, in the saga involving her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) papers.

This is after Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua poked holes into Kavindu’s academic qualifications, barely two weeks to the by-election which is slated for Thursday next week.

Mutua questioned how the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) approved her to vie after reports emerged that she never sat for her KCSE examinations.

The issue was brought to the fore in a letter written by the Chama Cha Uzalendo party addressed to the IEBC seeking clarification over the matter.

Kavindu is among the 11 candidates vying to replace the late Boniface Mutinda Kabaka, who died in December 2020.

But in a statement yesterday, Mutula Kilonzo maintained that Kavindu, who is a member of the Wiper Party, is qualified to vie for the senator seat and that Mutua was just scared that Muthama’s ex-wife would eclipse him once she becomes the senator.

“Our Wiper candidate Agnes Kavindu is qualified to vie for the seat of Senator Machakos.”

“Her competitors are aware that the law we passed (in 2016) concerning qualifications of MCAs and members of Parliament was suspended until the 2022 General Elections,” stated Kilonzo.

The law required that besides a KCSE certificate, all aspirants for the position to be holders of a university degree.

The law was enacted just before the 2017 General Elections, but it was successfully postponed to 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST