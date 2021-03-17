Wednesday, March 17, 2021 – Prominent city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has asked government spokesman, Colonel (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna, to apologise to Kenyans for asking them not to complain about high fuel prices.

In his usual weekly briefing on Wednesday, Oguna asked Kenyans not to complain about the raised taxes since they are paying less than the European countries, adding that it was one of the ways the government is ensuring that the country recovers from the economic losses brought about by the ravaging effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The amount of taxes those people in Europe pay is nothing compared to what we are paying here. So, we are crying when we should not cry. We should be standing firm and support our government. Let’s not cry all the time,” Oguna said.

Oguna’s remarks sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many faulting him for comparing Kenya to Europe in taxation yet there was a huge difference in how those taxes are used.

Among those who reacted to Oguna’s remarks is lawyer Ahmednasir, who urged the government spokesman to apologise to Kenyans over his unfortunate speech.

“Cyrus Oguna MUST APOLOGISE unreservedly to the millions of Kenyans he so callously and blithely insulted yesterday,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST