Wednesday, March 10, 2021 – According to reliable sources, Tanzania Finance Minister, Philip Mpango, has been airlifted to the Nairobi Hospital after his condition worsened while undergoing treatment at one of the Tanzanian hospitals.

Mpango, who has been battling COVID-19 in the last two weeks, was airlifted for specialised treatment in Nairobi.

Mpango’s airlifting comes a day after Tanzania President, John Pombe Magufuli, was airlifted to the same hospital after he contracted COVID-19.

Two weeks ago, Mpango was forced to appear on a national TV interview in a vegetative state after the Magufuli government urged him to dismiss claims that he had contracted COVID-19 disease.

The coronavirus disease has already claimed the lives of senior state officers in Magufuli’s government but the government has kept this under wraps.

The top officials include chief secretary to State House John Kijazi, former deputy finance minister Gregory Teu, former governor of Bank of Tanzania Benno Ndulu, and first vice-president of Zanzibar Maalim Seif Sharrif.

