Saturday, March 20, 2021 – Former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has congratulated Meru County Government for announcing that Governor Kiraitu Murungi had contracted COVID-19.

On Friday, Meru County Health CEC, Misheck Mutuma, said that the governor is currently in isolation, adding that the county has been experiencing a surge in cases.

The CEC added that the governor is doing well in isolation and will be back soon.

Itumbi, in a Facebook post, also asked Taita Taveta County Health CEC to follow what his Meru counterpart did and announce that Governor Granton Samboja is battling COVID-19.

“Our Leaders and Health. Quite the debate over the years. When a leader is sick, is it Private or public. One part argues, where Health is a constitutional issue, then such sickness should be made public. It was refreshing to see Meru County announce that Governor Kiraitu was sick and admitted to hospital for treatment. Even though the detail was censored, it was a great move.

“So will Taita-Taveta County Executive follow suit and do what their sister county did? By the way, in your view, should our leaders tell us when they are admitted, or like us they should get treated in silence?’ Itumbi wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST