Thursday, March 11, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is now begging the word bank to give Kenya a Sh 10 billion loan to buy Covid -19 vaccines.

According to Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yatani, the money will be used to buy 11 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab.

The Treasury failed to allocate the Sh4.5 billion needed for the next phase of Covid-19 vaccination starting July, raising the risk that targeted Kenyans could miss out on the jab against the infectious disease.

Kenya requires Sh34 billion to ship in 36 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines by June next year when it expects to have 16 million people inoculated.

Donors will provide Sh20 billion, leaving Kenya to seek Sh14 billion from taxes and donors like the World Bank.

The country last week received 1.02 million vaccine doses, enough for slightly over 500,000 people requiring two doses eight to 12 weeks apart.

This would cover healthcare workers, with the other top priority being teachers, security, and immigration personnel.

The move to borrow money from World Bank is a big shame to Uhuru’s government since the other day it spent Sh 4.5 billion to ‘bribe’ MCAs to pass Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The Kenyan DAILY POST