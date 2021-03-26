Outrival Human Resources Solutions & Consultancies is one of the leading HR Consulting Firm in Kenya, serving East African Firms.

Our aim is to deliver great value to all our clients by making the Human Resources Processes manageable and productive.

One of our clients operating in Nairobi is urgently looking for qualified candidates to fill the following positions.

Operations Administrator

The holder of this position is also required to facilitate and support smooth operations of the administration functions.

The successful Candidate will act as the point of contact for all employees, providing administrative support and managing their queries and be able to ensure that administrative activities are effectively carried out.

Main Duties and Responsibilities include:

Ensure proper allocation of vehicles to provision of transport services to all employees as required for effective operations.

Ensure proper use of company vehicles including timely servicing.

Monitor fuel consumption of the fleet and submitting reports to Management as required.

Oversee the Logistic Team for effective delivery of services in the Company.

Ensure proper coding of all company assets and maintain the register; keep track of all the office assets, allocate the assets to staff members and ensure asset allocation details are well maintained;

Regularly audit the Company buildings to ensure they are in good conditions and repairs are timely done.

Responsible for issuing and returning of stocks, PPEs and materials

Ensure the Company policies and procedures are followed

Preparing monthly service schedules and work plans for the teams

Monitor budget expenditure and provide guidance to Administration Section on financial discrepancies;

Preparing and issuing of service certificates

Preparing Administration Reports and submitting to Management as required.

Job Requirements

Degree or higher Diploma in Business Management or related field.

Must possess excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to address problems and opportunities

Team worker with ability to delicate

Proficiency in data entry, data analysis and reporting skills

Must possess a valid driving license

Organizational planning and Decision making skills

Have the ability to work autonomously when required.

How to Apply

If you are interested and qualified, kindly send a cover letter and your CV to jobs@outrivalhr.com.

Please indicate your current pay, expected pay and Notice period on your cover letter.

Shortlisting will be carried out as applications are received.

The deadline for submission will be 05 April 2021.