Job Title: Commercial Administrator

Recruiter: Stratostaff East Africa

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Available: Immediately

Category: Experienced

Offer: Negotiable

Profile Introduction: Our client is the world’s Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive.

They are organized around a global exchange of knowledge through which each business shares and accesses the same technology, markets, structure and intellect. Each invention further fuels innovation and application across our industrial sectors.

With people, services, technology and scale, they deliver better outcomes for customers by speaking the language of industry.

Qualifications / Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in a business field with 3 -4 years working experience in commercial field

Ability to multitask and Resourceful

Ability to exercise independent judgment consistent with department guidelines.

Previous experience using independent thought processes to plan ahead, process information, maintain workflow and anticipate future needs of the team.

Strong organizational skills with high attention to detail.

Ability to quickly identify and prioritize issues, create solutions and meet deadlines.

Team player with strong interpersonal skills, capable of working within a globally diverse team across different time zones.

Knowledge of general office management and current computer/office communications technologies; expert in PowerPoint, Word, Excel and Outlook

Self-Starter, proactive, able to work independently with minimal direction, able to maintain confidentiality and handle matters discreetly

Ability to develop PowerPoint presentations and other graphic presentations

Excellent verbal and written communication and Fluent in English.

Ability to effectively interact and communicate with senior level management and corporate contacts with high level of telephone and customer care skills.

Ability to work under pressure against tight deadlines, getting work right first time.

Effective time management and organizational skills; able to balance multiple priorities with the ability to work with accuracy and minimum of supervision.

Effectively problem solve and resolve a variety of issues and topics within the job scope

Excellent interpersonal, verbal and written communications skills including strong grammatical skills

Job Specification

Providing administrative support to clients through effectively maintaining and coordinating calendars, scheduling appointments and meetings, handling various purchases and making AP invoice arrangements.

Schedule, plan and organize all logistical details for in-house and off-site meetings, training and events.

Develop PowerPoint presentations and other graphic presentations for the business.

Proactively support internal customer by independently handling all assigned administrative duties and taking direction from and balancing the needs of multiple staff members.

Support on the Bid/No process & activities.

Support on tender preparation activities.

Provide support to track and record Tender and RFP opportunities and publications/bulletins/Gazettes etc

Maintain Tenders Quality Copy in GE support central / GE Box

Maintain filing and records management systems and other office flow procedures which may be confidential as well as maintain proper filing of all records generated and need hard copies

Coordinate delivery of tender documents with commercial & sales team

Update Win Loss for Tenders and leverage SFDC to load data from official sites with results

Ensures that commercial tools are updated regularly by the LCT commercial team

Support on MCT QMI’s, capturing notes on open & pending actions & communicate to relevant teams.

Provide support across internal teams in areas such as logistics support, invoice generation when needed.

Responsible for the local sales administrative functions which includes following an individual work plan to meet the day-to-day, short and long-term objectives surrounding the local sales order processes.

Work to resolve issues through immediate action or short-term planning for complexities that surrounds the local order management process.

Provides the business support request as required by the team.

Prepares internal workflows as deemed necessary to support the team in order booking etc.

How to Apply

If you are qualified and up to the challenge send your Resume and Cover Letter to vacancies@stratostaff.co.ke by 14th March 2021.

Please note that only qualified candidates will be contacted.

Stratostaff is an Equal Opportunity Employer.