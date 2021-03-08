The Administrator will play a vital role in ensuring that the Director receives the support required to ensure efficient operations, in particular information regarding directorate operations, for instance the status of programme activities and budgetary spend.

Main Duties:

Manage the annual portfolio calendar

Offer planning support to the Portfolio Director and help to enhance efficiency and timeliness of Directorate activities.

Offer Support to the Sector Teams in respect to the planning of their work and data gathering

Analyze incoming and outgoing memoranda, submissions and reports and prepare and co-ordinate the preparation and submission of summary briefs and reports to the Director

Prepare agendas and make arrangements for committee, board and other meetings

Conduct research, compile data, and prepare papers for consideration and presentation by the Director.

Meet with individuals, special interest groups and others on behalf of the Director to discuss issues and assess and recommend various courses of action

Liaise with departmental and corporate officials and with other organizations and associations on behalf of the Director.

Academic Qualifications

A minimum of a degree in a relevant field such as business management, agriculture, development studies, Social Sciences etc.

At least 1 year experience of providing support to a busy NGO team of professional staff, where a considerable amount of analytical skills are called for.

Some understanding of and / or experience in budget management

Independent and able to work with minimal guidance and instruction.

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Good analytical and problem solving skills

Excellent Computer skills – Microsoft Office

How to Apply;

Applications will be accepted up to 17th March 2021. Interested applicants should submit: (a) a confidential cover letter; (b) detailed CV with names and addresses of 3 referees, including e-mail addresses; and (c) a statement illustrating their suitability against each of the listed qualifications/competencies/abilities, and skills. All applications to be sent to dkimberly@focusafrica.org