Post Title: Administrative Assistant

Reporting: Reports to Chief Finance Ocer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage phone calls and correspondence (e-mail, letters, packages etc.);

Create and update records and databases with personnel, ‑nancial and other data;

Track stocks of oce supplies and place orders when necessary;

Conduct clerical duties, including ‑ling and preparing documents;

Handling accounting information;

Maintain a strong ‑nancial analysis foundation creating forecasts and models;

Take accurate minutes of meetings;

Work closely with the accounting team to ensure accurate ‑nancial reporting and decision support;

Any other duty as may be assigned by the supervisor from time to time;

Minimum Quali­cations, Skills and Competencies

Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Accounting option) or a relevant ‑eld from an accredited institution.

CPA part II or its equivalent.

Two (2) years’ working experience.

Ability to generate, analyse and interpret documents:

Demonstrate sound judgement, tact and diplomacy and demonstrate proven ability to deal with con‑dential and sensitive issues.

Proven administrative experience.

The Person

Must be a mature person;

Must have basic computer skills;

Must possess good interpersonal and communication skills;

Be of high Christian morals, values, integrity and maturity;

CUEA is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity, disability and gender equality. CUEA does not charge for any application, processing, interviewing or any other fee in connection with our recruitment process.

How To Apply

Interested applicants should send their application letter, CV, filled application form available on our website: https://bit.ly/37AK0OR copies of relevant certificates and transcripts, and three reference letters one from the local parish to be sent to careers@cuea.edu

Applications should reach the Human Resources Manager on or before 17th March 2021.