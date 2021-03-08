DanChurchAid (DCA) is working in Turkana, West Pokot, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nyandarua, Nakuru, Busia and Siaya counties with refugees and local communities to enhance peace, livelihoods and resilience.

DCA implements projects directly as well as through local partner organizations.

For more information on DCA, please visit http://www.danchurchaid.org.

DCA is seeking to recruit an experienced and energetic Kenyan National for an internship position as Administrative Assistant.

The position is based in Nairobi – with some travel to DCA’s offices in Nakuru and Kakuma anticipated – and reports to the HR & Admin Officer based in Nairobi.

The main responsibilities of the Administrative Assistant are:

Human Resources (HR) & Administration:

Make travel arrangements, such as booking flights, cars, and making hotel reservations.

Reconcile hotel, air tickets & taxi expense reports & requesting for payments.

Support event planning, including sourcing and booking venues, confirming attendance and preparing materials.

Update staff leave records.

Assist in shortlisting of candidates during recruitment processes.

Procurement & Logistics (ProLog):

Assist in conducting market survey when required and give feedback on market trends.

Assist in ensuring that all procurements are completed on time and updated on DCA’s online system (ADMIND).

Assist in preparation of project bid advertisements, bidding documents, evaluation reports, requests for proposals for consulting services, draft contracts and all other procurement cycle activity documents.

Assist Pro-Log in archiving management.

Assist in tracking monthly country logistics reports.

Maintain updated assets register for DCA Kenya assets.

Professional Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, Social Sciences in any of these fields: Administration, Human Resource Management, Social Studies

Knowledge and prior experience of administrative, procurement and human resources policies and procedures would be advantageous

Good communications skills

Computer knowledge (Microsoft Office – particularly MS Word & Excel)

High level of motivation, integrity and commitment

Excellent planning and organisational skills, and ability to work with minimal supervision

Good team player

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to manage sensitive and confidential information.

How to Apply

CLICK HERE to apply online.

The deadline for applications is: 19/03/2021

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

DCA offers: The position is for 12 months with a three-month probation period. DCA offers an internship package (stipend, insurance, and benefits) in accordance with the Internship Policy detailed in the DCA Kenya HR Manual.

DCA is an equal opportunity employer and all interested and qualified candidates are encouraged to apply regardless of race, gender, marital status and religious, political, or ethnic affiliation. Female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

DCA conducts a thorough anti-terror check as part of the recruitment process. It is a prerequisite that you can pass this check and maintain this status throughout your employment period.