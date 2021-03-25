Our client in pension insurance and administration, committed to financial wellness through economic empowerment and providing innovative solutions to prepare its members for retirement, is looking to recruit a highly driven Manager, Human Resource and Administration. The firm has its headquarters in Kenya and has regional offices in Mauritius and Uganda.

Reporting to the General Manager with an indirect reporting line to the Managing Director, the individual is expected to be a Christian, mature, highly driven, and will contribute to the development of a high-performance culture that emphasizes empowerment, quality, productivity and standards, goal attainment, and the ongoing development of a superior work force.

He/ She is also expected to oversee all administrative functions within the company including office and property management, procurement and the supervision of support staff and contractors.

Duties and responsibilities

Recruit and retain – Continuously improve recruitment and selection tools that target superior talent.

Talent Management – Design, develop, implement, and improve programs, tools, and resources to support growth and development of employees and progression of high potentials and identified successors.

Labour costs control – Strategizes and interrogates market data for the most cost-effective ways of managing employment related costs.

Labour compliance – Implements policies in line with employment labour law as well as other regulatory authorities such as IRA, CMA and RBA such that the business is clear of possible labour ligation issues.

Continuous learning and development – Technology solutions and the dynamic nature of insurance business requires that the institution constantly upgrade skills and sharpen talent to stay ahead of competition and increase market share.

Organisational Development – Develop and maintain organizational development interventions to support team effectiveness as a critical component of business effectiveness.

Care for culture and diversity – The workforce is diverse by age, gender, tribe, and education levels. The incumbent taps into this diversity and maximizes engagement levels to benefit the individuals and the business.

Implement best HR practice – The philosophy "Employer of Choice" is a livelihood for the workforce. The incumbent studies trends and recommends best practices to the business so that the business remains competitive and profitable.

Nurture – a culture of execution, accountability, and excellence.

Advice, counsel, support, partner, guide and be a confidant – for the stake holders as well as attend to all other assignments as directed by the MD and the HR Board Committee.

– for the stake holders as well as attend to all other assignments as directed by the MD and the HR Board Committee. Administration – Take charge of office administration duties including office and property management, procurement and the supervision of support staff and cleaning services.

Benchmarking – Monitor external trends that may impact access to talent and develop leading edge capabilities to attract and retain the best talent. Work with HR Analytics team to determine appropriate talent metrics.

Monitor external trends that may impact access to talent and develop leading edge capabilities to attract and retain the best talent. Work with HR Analytics team to determine appropriate talent metrics. Any other duty as may be assigned by management from time to time.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce, Science or Humanities.

HR generalist with extensive experience in employee relations, contracting, development, change management, compensation, and labour law in a highly commercial environment.

Post graduate degree in Human Resources.

Must be a Member of IHRM.

Must have at least 5 years’ experience with two years serving in a management position.

Outstanding communication and interpersonal abilities.

Excellent organizational and leadership skills.

Familiarity with office management procedures and basic accounting principles.

Excellent knowledge of MS Office and office management software.

Good moral standing.

Excellent interpersonal and people management skills.

The successful candidate must be a Christian and must exhibit Christian faith, values, beliefs, and principles.

Key Functional Relationships

HR Committee of the Board.

Admin staff and field workforce.

Line managers.

Service providers such as banks, brokers, underwriters, career experts, training firms and headhunters.

Regulators e.g. IHRM, RBA, CMA

Employer bodies e.g. FKE

How to Apply

Interested applicants are invited to send in their applications to employ3657@gmail.com by Wednesday 7th April 2021. Due to the expected volume of applications, the consultant will only enter further correspondence with short-listed candidates.