Pursuit to the county Government Act 2012, section 59 (1) (a) and (b) the County Public Service Board of Marsabit wishes to recruit competent and qualified citizens to fill the following vacant positions in the underlisted County departments of Health Services, Lands, Energy & Physical Planning, Tourism, Culture & Social Service, Trade, Industry and Enterprise Development and Public Administration, Coordination and ICT.
CPSBM06/12/03/2021: Health Administrative Officer I -Job Group K (1 Post)
Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable
Responsibilities
- Over seeing welfare of the hospital staffs and patient and ensuring their security
- Overseeing procurement, provision and maintenance of facilities
- Preparation of budgets and sound management of budgetary allocations at facility level
- Coordinates all hospital functions at facility
- Any other duties as may be assigned by the Supervisor
Qualifications
- Be a Kenyan citizen;
- Have Bachelor’s Degree in the following Sociology, Business Administration, Anthropology and Health Economics from a recognized institution
- Have at least three (3) years’ experience in same position in the public or private sector
- Have a Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution
- Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results
- Must satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya
How to Apply
Interested applicant who meet the above qualifications should download prescribed application form from our website www.marsabitcpsb.go.ke and submit dully filled form together with cover letter, updated curriculum vitae, copies of academic and professional certificates and identification card (ID) by hand delivery to the address below:
The Acting Secretary/CEO
County Public Service Board of Marsabit
P.O. Box 110 – 60500
MARSABIT
All applicants should seek clearance and attach copies or evidence thereof of the updated documents below:
- Kenya Revenue authority (Tax compliance certificate)
- Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission
- Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of good conduct)
- Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)
- Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)
All the applications should reach the office of the Secretary/CEO, County Public Service Board of Marsabit, on or before close of business Friday 2nd April 2021
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted, canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification, it is an offence to produce and /or present fake certificates/documents.
Youth, Women, Persons with Disabilities and other marginalized/Minorities who meet the requirement of the advertised posts are encouraged to apply.
‘The County Government of Marsabit is an equal opportunity employer’