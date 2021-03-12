Position: HR & Administration Officer

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Reporting to the Manager, Human Resource & Administration, the job holder will support in facilitating efficient delivery of HR & Administrative functions. The job holder will also provide support to the Training & Consulting division in delivery of Trainings and Organisation Development Services.

Responsibilities

•Support the review and dissemination of HR and Administration policies

•Support in recruitment and selection processes through long listing, shortlisting and scheduling candidates for interviews

•Support in new staff onboarding and induction processes

•Support in leave management, planning and reporting

•Support the FKE Training and Consultancy units in Organisational Development Services and coordination for delivery of Trainings

•Provide Administrative support to programs and departments as assigned from time to time

•Ensure HR and Administrative records are filed in a timely manner and are up to date

•Coordinate and supervise third party service providers in cleaning, security and transport services

•Facilitate the training needs analysis process, development plans and scheduling of staff capacity building sessions

•Support in implementation and roll out of the Human Resource Management system

•Prepare Administrative reports for management decision making

•Ensure Health and Safety standards are maintained and observed at the workplace

•Monitor and replenish office consumables to facilitate efficient service delivery

•Coordinate repairs and keep records of all repairs done on all machines (Water pump and Generator) and motor vehicles and ensuring that maintenance is undertaken at the right times to avoid breakdown and over-usage of machines

•Draft general correspondences and reports as required from time to time

•Support in handling staff welfare issues

Qualifications

•A Bachelor’s degree in Business Management or a related field with a specialization in Human Resource Management

•Post graduate/ Higher Diploma in Human Resource Management/ Industrial Relations

•A member of the Institute of Human Resource Management in good standing

•4 years proven work experience in Human Resource and Administration Management in a busy organization

•Demonstrated experience in HR, Administration, Training, Organization Development and coordination roles

KEY SKILLS, COMPENTENCIES AND DESIRED ATTRIBUTES

•Excellent Interpersonal and people management skills

•Strong oral communication and writing skills

•Excellent organizational skills

•Coordination and supervisory skills

•Proficiency in computers

•A fast learner

•Ability to uphold confidentiality

•A team player with a positive attitude and drive

How to apply

Interested candidates who meet the above requirements should submit their application (indicating current and expected salary), and detailed Curriculum Vitae with 3 professional referees through: recruitment@fke-kenya.org indicating the job title and reference number on the subject line to reach us not later than March 20, 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

FKE is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Executive Director/CEO

Federation of Kenya Employers

Waajiri House, Argwings Kodhek Rd, Milimani

P.O. Box 48311-00100

Nairobi